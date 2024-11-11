Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The Sacramento Kings are coming off a tough overtime road win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, but are now scheduled to face the San Antonio Spurs on the road Monday night for the second leg of a back-to-back.
Sacramento impressively pulled out a win in Phoenix, using their new star duo of De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan to take games over in clutch time. Fox and DeRozan combined for 16 points in Sunday's overtime period, scoring all of Sacramento's points to beat the Suns practically by themselves.
The Kings now have to face a talented Spurs squad led by superstar 20-year-old Victor Wembanyama and veteran point guard Chris Paul.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Monday's matchup in San Antonio:
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
San Antonio Spurs:
Malaki Branham - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Tre Jones - OUT (ankle)
Jeremy Sochan - OUT (thumb)
Sacramento's Malik Monk left Sunday's win in the second quarter after suffering an ankle injury, but the Kings cannot afford to have him sidelined for too long.
Monk leads Sacramento's second unit with 12.6 points per game, as the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year runner-up has been one of the league's top bench performers since joining the Kings. Sacramento's bench unit will not be the same if Monk has to miss extended time, so the Kings will desperately need others to step up.
The Kings might struggle in Monday's game in San Antonio after Sunday's overtime thriller in Phoenix, so getting fresh legs on the court might be the key to getting their second win in two nights.
The Kings and Spurs tip off at 5 pm PST on Monday.
