Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The Sacramento Kings have lost five of their last six games, dropping them to 12th place in the Western Conference with a 9-11 record. Their early-season struggles have been worrisome for many fans, but hopefully, the Kings can find their rhythm as they get healthier.
The Kings return to Sacramento to host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. The Kings and Spurs have already met once this season, where San Antonio picked up a commanding 116-96 win behind a 34-point outburst by Victor Wembanyama.
In that loss to the Spurs, Sacramento's star trio of De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis combined for 68 of their 96 points, an unfortunate pattern with a lack of supporting cast.
The Kings desperately need a win on Sunday, but they have not done a great job defending home court. The Kings have a 4-6 record this season while playing in Sacramento, but Monday night is a great opportunity to get back in the win column.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Monday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Trey Lyles - OUT (calf)
Kevin Huerter - DOUBTFUL (ankle)
DeMar DeRozan - PROBABLE (back)
San Antonio Spurs:
Jeremy Sochan - OUT (thumb)
The Kings are set to get DeMar DeRozan back on the court following a two-game absence, a huge boost for this Sacramento squad that struggled on offense in Friday's loss. While they are still missing a few key players, the Kings can certainly pull out a win centered around their core group.
The Spurs are fairly healthy heading into Sunday's matchup except for starting forward Jeremy Sochan, who is sidelined. Domantas Sabonis will have his hands full with Victor Wembanyama, but if the Kings can slow down San Antonio's star center, they should get out with a win.
