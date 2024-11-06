Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors Swing Stat of the Game
Before each Sacramento Kings game, I try to find a stat that will dictate the game's outcome. Theoretically, if the Kings win the swing stat, they win the game. If they lose the stat, they lose the game. Make sense? Let’s get into it.
The Kings return home to take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:00 PM PT.
Kings vs. Raptors Swing Stat: Second Chance Points + Fastbreak Points
Season averages:
- Second Chance Points: Kings – 14 (17th) | Raptors – 19.6 (2nd)
- Fastbreak Points: Kings – 14.7 (17th) | Raptors – 21.8 (2nd)
As you’ll see throughout the season, the swing stat gets fun on some nights, and tonight is a combination of two stats tied to hustle and effort.
The Raptors are a team struggling with injuries, but they beat the Kings last week thanks to their hustle stats. In the first matchup between these two teams, the Kings lost the second-chance points battle 12-16 and the fastbreak points battle 17-27.
Doing some quick math, that brings the total for tonight’s upcoming swing stat to 29-43 when combining the two.
In a three-point overtime loss, the Kings losing those two stats by a combined 14 points stands out glaringly. If they can clean up the deficit in just one of the two areas, that should be enough to get the job done against a Toronto team that struggles in the halfcourt.
After a hard-fought physical battle against the Miami Heat, the Kings need to bring that same energy and intensity tonight against the Raptors and close the gap on the hustle stats.
