Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Heartfelt Message After Trade
The Sacramento Kings finalized a trade with the Toronto Raptors that sent Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, the draft rights to 45th overall pick Jamal Shead, and a 2025 second-round pick up North in exchange for Jalen McDaniels.
After the trade, Vezenkov went to social media to thank the Kings organization and fans (via @sashavezenkov / Instagram):
"Having played my rookie season with the Sacramento Kings has been an incredible and unique experience. I'm grateful for the opportunity and for all the support I received from everyone along the way. I want to thank the organization, my teammates and the fans who welcomed me from day one. I will cherish the good moments and l am looking forward to what the future holds for me!"
Vezenkov, 28, was drafted in 2017 but did not make his NBA debut until last season with the Kings. With unfortunate injury luck and a limited role, Vezenkov ultimately had a disappointing rookie season.
The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game with 44.0/37.5/80.0 shooting splits. After being regarded as one of the best shooters in the world by his teammates, the 2022-23 EuroLeague MVP had glimpses of being a solid role player throughout the year.
While his career in Sacramento did not go as planned, as rumors of his desire to leave circulated after the season ended, Vezenkov expresses how grateful he is for the Kings organization, fans, and his teammates.
Vezenkov now gets the opportunity to blossom as a Raptor.
