Stephen A. Smith Told Lakers to Draft Fox over Lonzo Ball
The Sacramento Kings have turned heads this offseason headlined by the sign-and-trade to acquire six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. The NBA media has been split on whether or not the move benefited Sacramento, but picking up a Hall of Fame-level wing will undoubtedly take them to the next level.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was talking about what NBA teams he thinks will make the biggest leaps this season, highlighting the Kings as a "sleeper" on his Tuesday show, while giving star point guard De'Aaron Fox his flowers:
"You know who I think a potential sleeper is? The Sacramento Kings." Smith continues, "This brother De'Aaron Fox... I was pushing [Magic Johnson] to draft De'Aaron Fox and he drafted Lonzo Ball. Because I saw what De'Aaron Fox did to Lonzo in the NCAA Tournament, and I knew what he was going to do... Even healthy, [Ball] ain't had that kind of game that De'Aaron Fox got on him... I could be wrong, but I'm thinking Sacramento."
Smith is referencing where the Kentucky Wildcats took down the UCLA Bruins in the 2017 Sweet 16, led by De'Aaron Fox with a game-high 39 points. Fox was paired with current Kings teammate Malik Monk, who dropped in 21 points to help out the Cats.
In the loss, Ball had a quiet ten points and eight assists, but the day-and-night performances from Fox and Ball did not change the minds of NBA scouts.
In the 2017 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers and president of basketball operations Magic Johnson selected Ball with the second overall pick, despite Steph A. Smith's proclaimed argument in favor of Fox.
It worked out perfectly for the Kings, who landed Fox fifth overall before becoming one of the league's top point guards. The Lakers ultimately shipped Ball to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal that landed them generational big man Anthony Davis, while Lonzo has not played an NBA game since January 2022.
