Trey Lyles Named to Team Canada for 2024 Paris Olympics
Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox missed out on Team USA for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, but the Kings will still be represented this summer.
The Canada National Team announced their 12-man roster for Paris, with Sacramento forward Trey Lyles making the cut.
Lyles joins nine other NBA players on one of the most star-studded Team Canada's the world has ever seen, led by Oklahoma City Thunder MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
While Team USA has put together a roster full of Hall of Famers, Team Canada is one of the few squads who will be able to give them a good fight. Canada is coached by Sacramento's former Associate Head Coach Jordi Fernandez, who took a position to lead the Brooklyn Nets starting next season.
Canada is set to break the record for most NBA players on a non-American Olympic roster, last set by Nigeria with eight. Some other notable players on the team are Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks, Thunder guard Lugentz Dort, and others.
Lyles, 28, is coming off his ninth NBA season and second in Sacramento, averaging 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds throughout his career. The talented stretch four will play a significant role with Team Canada on their road to Gold.
Team Canada faces Team USA in the USA Basketball Showcase on Wednesday night at 7:30 pm PT.
