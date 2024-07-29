Who Will Lead the Kings in the 2024-25 Season?
ESPN 1320’s Damien Barling raised an interesting point about the Sacramento Kings on D-Lo & KC last week that I agree isn’t being talked about enough, so let’s talk about it.
For most of his career, DeMar DeRozan has been THE guy on his team. He’s played with some great players in LaMarcus Aldrige, Kyle Lowry, and Zach LaVine, but the numbers back up that DeRozan was the guy on the court.
DeRozan has led his team in usage rate nine out of the last ten seasons. As shown in the list below, the only season in the last decade where DeRozan’s usage rate wasn’t the highest was the 2022-23 season where Zach Lavine had him by 0.8 percent.
- 2023-24 (CHI) 1st: DeMar DeRozan - 25.2% | 2nd: Zach LaVine - 23.8%
- 2022-23 (CHI) 1st: Zach LaVine - 27.8% | 2nd: DeMar DeRozan - 27.2%
- 2021-22 (CHI) 1st: DeMar DeRozan - 30.8% | 2nd: LaVine - 28.4%
- 2020-21 (SAS) 1st: DeMar DeRozan - 25.5% | 2nd: Dejounte Murray - 23.1%
- 2019-20 (SAS) 1st: DeMar DeRozan - 26.2% | 2nd: LaMarcus Aldridge - 23.6%
- 2018-19 (SAS) 1st: DeMar DeRozan - 27.7% | 2nd: LaMarcus Aldridge - 26.8%
- 2017-18 (TOR) 1st: DeMar DeRozan - 28.6% | 2nd: Jonas Valanciunas - 22.2%
- 2016-17 (TOR) 1st: DeMar DeRozan - 33.7% | 2nd: Kyle Lowry - 24.3%
- 2015-16 (TOR) 1st: DeMar DeRozan - 29.1% | 2nd: Kyle Lowry - 25.6%
- 2014-15 (TOR) 1st: DeMar DeRozan - 28.2% | 2nd: Lou Williams - 25.7%
Not only has DeMar led with the advanced statistic, but he’s also led his team in scoring eight of the last ten seasons.
This year may be different as DeRozan is teaming up with De’Aaron Fox. Fox has not only led the Kings in usage rate the last five seasons but he’s had a higher usage rate than DeMar in four of the last five years.
De’Aaron Fox Usage Rate:
- 2023-24: 30%
- 2022-23: 28.8%
- 2021-22: 28.4%
- 2020-21: 30.4%
- 2019-20: 29%
To add to the comparison, Fox has outscored DeRozan in the last two seasons. Fox averaged 26.6 points last season and 25.0 the year prior. DeRozan finished with 24.0 and 24.5 in the two seasons.
This deep dive into the numbers isn’t to pit Fox and DeRozan against each other, but it does show that DeMar doesn’t have to be the guy for the Kings. It’s a role he’s filled for the last ten seasons, but it’s hard to imagine anyone but De’Aaron Fox will lead the team in scoring this season.
Though, if I’m wrong, that means DeRozan played at an All-NBA level…so let’s all hope I’m wrong.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!