Zach LaVine Sends Message to Kings Fans After Trade
The Sacramento Kings made a historical move at the NBA deadline by trading away former All-NBA point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. In the three-team deal, the Kings snagged Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine to fill Fox's starting spot.
LaVine spent eight years in Chicago, the same length Fox stayed in Sacramento. The two had been cornerstone pieces of their respective franchises and now have an opportunity to connect with a new city and a new fanbase.
LaVine took to the Kings' official social media page to post a video addressing Sacramento fans saying he's "ready to work".
Kings fans, what's up man, this is Zach Lavine. Touched down here in Sactown, ready to go, ready to work. Appreciate y'all, let's get this thing moving.- Zach LaVine, Kings G
A short message, but to the point. The Kings are sitting in 8th place in the Western Conference but are three games behind the 6th seed. Escaping the play-in tournament should be a realistic goal for the Kings after losing a play-in game last year.
This season, LaVine is averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists on a career-high 51.1% shooting from the field. That shooting percentage is thanks to a career-high 44.6% from beyond the arc on his 7.3 three-point attempts.
If LaVine can space the floor while having elite athleticism at the rim, the Kings could be fun to watch in the next few weeks. LaVine and Malik Monk play similar roles but could mesh together in a high-powered offensive attack.
LaVine will make his Kings debut on Wednesday, February 5th when the Orlando Magic come to town.
