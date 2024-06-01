G League Forward an Interesting Option for Knicks
The New York Knicks have an uncertain future in the frontcourt with Precious Achiuwa and Isaiah Hartenstein facing free agency, but they can fulfill part of their needs in the 2024 NBA Draft.
One player who could pique their interest is G League Ignite forward Tyler Smith.
"After a solid season ended in Game 7 of the conference semifinals, the Knicks know their path could be tougher next year. Will they use both of their consecutive first-rounders or trade them to bolster their roster with veterans? If they make this pick, the teenaged Smith is raw but eventually could develop down the road into a stretch big with a useful 7-1 wingspan," The New York Post writes.
Smith is definitely a work in progress, but he'll be able to develop at his own pace with the Knicks, at least to start his career. Smith likely wouldn't be asked to contribute a lot early in his career, but he is an intriguing prospect to have on the roster with his massive wingspan.
The Knicks have two picks in the first round at Nos. 24 & 25, and there's a chance the team doesn't use both selections. But if Smith is on the board, the Knicks should strongly consider taking the G League prospect.
