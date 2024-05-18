Knicks Top Free Agency Priority Revealed
The New York Knicks made a big trade for OG Anunoby in late December, and it turned out to be a good decision so far.
The Knicks were 20-3 in the regular season with Anunoby on the floor and they have continued to shine when he plays in the playoffs with a 6-2 mark. Even though he's been injured, the Knicks should look to sign an extension with Anunoby when their offseason begins.
Back in December, the Knicks coughed up two key contributors (RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley) plus an early second-round pick to land OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. And they did so while knowing the versatile swingman needed a monster new deal sooner than later. (He technically has an $18 million player option for next season, but he'll obliterate that pay rate on the open market)," Bleacher Report writes.
"The injury bug has battered him a few times, but not enough to stand in the way of a sizable agreement. He may not get max money, but don't be surprised if the 'Bockers give him something awfully close to it."
The Knicks have other items on their to-do list, including signing Isaiah Hartenstein or making a trade for a big star, but signing Anunoby could be the most important given his impact on the defensive end and the track record he's established in his short Knicks career.
If Anunoby can get a full season in New York, perhaps the Knicks will end up at the top of the Eastern Conference and form one of the league's most unstoppable teams.
