Why Knicks Should Sign Pelicans Center
The New York Knicks are two weeks away from the start of free agency, and they could look to make some massive changes to the roster.
Among the players they could look to sign is New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas.
"Valančiūnas made above the midlevel exception last season, but he also fits the archetype of a player who could get squeezed to $12.9 million or less in 2024-25. The Pelicans, which were trying to move him before this past winter’s deadline, could let him walk. The teams with cap space are mostly sub-.500 ones or young ones and unlikely to turn to him," The Athletic's Fred Katz writes.
Valanciunas, 32, averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds this past season with the Pelicans, his third year with the team.
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft has built a successful career with the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and Pelicans, but it's possible that he could be looking to play elsewhere for the 2024-25 season as his contract with New Orleans has expired.
While the Knicks have their center rotation locked in with Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein, they are unsure if the latter will be able to stay with the team as he enters free agency.
Hartenstein can be offered a four-year, $72.5 million deal by the Knicks at the start of free agency, but rival teams could be looking to offer him $20 million per year, including teams with oodles of cap space like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic. If Hartenstein leaves in free agency, Valanciunas could be a good option to replace him.
Valanciunas could start or come off the bench, which gives the Knicks the type of flexibility that they need in their rotation. He also has a decent amount of playoff experience, making the postseason in eight out of his 12 years in the league, including an Eastern Conference Finals appearance with the Raptors in 2016.
Valanciunas won't warrant the same kind of money in free agency that Hartenstein will, but he could be a good bargain buy if the Knicks get outbid for their top center.
