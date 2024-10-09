NBA GM Poll Recognizes Two Knicks Stars
Opposing NBA general managers seem to regret letting Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby get away to the New York Knicks.
A survey of the league's decisionmakers had high praise for current Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby.
In the final results of the poll released on NBA.com, Brunson was named the second-best "leader" in the league, tied with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and behind only Stephen Curry of Golden State.
Anunoby, on the other hand, was also tied in a runner-up spot, this time in the category of the Association's "most versatile" defender. In that department, he was tied with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama and behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo.
It's no surprise to see Brunson, who earned 23 percent of votes with James, ranked among the NBA's top leaders, especially after his summer of sacrifice: following a career-best season, Brunson opted to sign a contract extension now rather than later, which left nine figures in the team's pockets. For his efforts on and off the floor, Brunson was bestowed the Knicks' captaincy, the 36th to hold the honor in team history.
In addition to the honor of leadership, Brunson also received 10 percent of the vote for the league's best point guard, placing fourth behind the winner Luka Doncic, his former teammate in Dallas. Brunson also received votes for the player most likely to become a coach after retirement, a category once again won by Chris Paul of the San Antonio Spurs.
Anunoby, on the other hand, is once again getting recognized for his defense, which is what made him so attractive to the Knicks when they traded young building blocks RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to obtain his services. Anunoby, who picked up 13 percent of the tallies with Paul's teammate Wembanyama, also received votes for the honor of the league's best perimeter defender, which was won by Boston Celtics star Jrue Holiday.
While the Knicks' offseason headlines have belonged to the acquisitions like OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns, it's clear that their incumbents stars still have roles to play. They'll all be back in action come Wednesday night when New York continues to work through its preseasons slate against the Washington Wizards (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
