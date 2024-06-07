Liberty Continue Dream Streak in Atlanta
The New York Liberty once again saved the best for last.
Another fantastic fourth paved the way to the Liberty's fifth consecutive victory, as a dominant final period created a 78-61 final over the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Arena at College Park. Though Atlanta withstood several one-sided New York runs, the Liberty (9-2, 3-0 Commissioner's Cup) finally pulled away thanks to a 23-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Though things were a bit more offensively challenged than usual, the Liberty earned their best 11-game start in franchise history with four women in double-figures. Breanna Stewart had yet another double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had 15 in a return to Atlanta. Sabrina Ionescu was held mostly in check from the field but paired 10 with five assists and rebounds each. With a single three-pointer, Ionescu has now hit at least one in 36 straight, breaking Shameka Christon's Liberty franchise record.
The Liberty face their biggest challenge of the season on Saturday afternoon, as they'll head to Uncasville to battle the undefeated Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena (1 p.m. ET, ABC).
