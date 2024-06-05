Liberty Deny Sky Commissioner's Cup Upset
The Sky was anything but the limit for the New York Liberty upon a visit to the Windy City on Tuesday night.
Brilliant bookends defined the night for the New York Liberty, who took an 88-75 decision from the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. The Liberty jumped out to a 16-point lead after the first 10 minutes but the Sky whittled it all the way down to one by halftime. Tuesday's hosts had a slim lead entering the final period, but New York pulled away with a 23-9 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Breanna Stewart had 33 points and 14 rebounds while Sabrina Ionescu scored 24.
With the win, the Liberty (8-2, 2-0 Commissioner's Cup) maintained their early lead in the Eastern Conference's Commissioner's Cup standings and finally got the best of a Chicago Sky headlined by New York legend and head coach Teresa Weatherspoon, rookie Angel Reese, and reserve Chennedy Carter. Chicago (3-6, 0-2) had previously dealt the Liberty their first loss of the season back on May 23 in Brooklyn and also earned an extremely one-sided preseason win.
The Liberty continue a three-game road trip on Thursday night when they head south to face the Atlanta Dream (7:30 p.m. ET, WWOR).