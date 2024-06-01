Kayla Thornton Hammers Liberty Past Mystics
BROOKLYN-Thanks to KT, the New York Liberty had just enough to get past DC.
Granted a spot in the metropolitan starting five against the Washington Mystics on Friday night at Barclays Center, Kayla Thornton fell just short of her career-best in scoring while maintaining the metropolitan scoring output with Sabrina Ionescu. Led by the duo's efforts and dueling double-doubles for Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart, the Liberty withstood a furious challenge from winless Washington to escape from New York with a 90-79 decision.
Thornton was the starting lineup after Courtney Vandersloot was a late scratch due to a back injury and took ful advantage of her extended opportunity. Though it was another struggle for the Liberty from the outside (3-of-13 from deep beyond Thornton and Ionescu's 8-of-19 output), Thronton was able to tie a personal best with four triples.
A three-game homestand wraps up on Sunday night when the Liberty begin their Commissioner's Cup defense against the Indiana Fever (7 p.m. ET, WWOR).
