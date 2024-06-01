All Knicks

Kayla Thornton Hammers Liberty Past Mystics

Kayla Thornton and Sabrina Ionescu led the way for the New York Liberty in a Friday night thriller against the Washington Mystics.

Aug 6, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) celebrates after making a three point shot in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
BROOKLYN-Thanks to KT, the New York Liberty had just enough to get past DC.

Granted a spot in the metropolitan starting five against the Washington Mystics on Friday night at Barclays Center, Kayla Thornton fell just short of her career-best in scoring while maintaining the metropolitan scoring output with Sabrina Ionescu. Led by the duo's efforts and dueling double-doubles for Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart, the Liberty withstood a furious challenge from winless Washington to escape from New York with a 90-79 decision.

Thornton was the starting lineup after Courtney Vandersloot was a late scratch due to a back injury and took ful advantage of her extended opportunity. Though it was another struggle for the Liberty from the outside (3-of-13 from deep beyond Thornton and Ionescu's 8-of-19 output), Thronton was able to tie a personal best with four triples.

A three-game homestand wraps up on Sunday night when the Liberty begin their Commissioner's Cup defense against the Indiana Fever (7 p.m. ET, WWOR).

