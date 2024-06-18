Liberty at Mercury Preview: Winning Streak Continues?
Will a trip to the desert cool off the New York Liberty?
Chasing the top seed in the early WNBA postseason picture, the bearers of seafoam have hardly needed any coffee to stay up, though some might be necessary as they face a late night tilt against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night.
New York enters Tuesday's game as the winners of eight in a row, including Saturday's 90-82 decision over the Las Vegas Aces in the first of three WNBA Finals rematches in Sin City on Saturday afternoon. The Liberty have been primarily sustained by strong performances by Jonquel Jones, who is averaging 28.3 points on over 71 percent shooting over the past three games. Jones set a career-best with 34 points in the win on Saturday.
The hosting Mecury has worked its way out of an early swoon with wins in four of its past six after a 3-5 start. The latest entry in that group was an 87-78 win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday, one that saw Kahleah Copper score 30 points. Phoenix losing is in the Liberty's best interests, as New York currently holds Phoenix's top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
New York and Phoenix previously did battle on May 29, as the former started its active winning streak with an 81-78 triumph paced by 22 points from Sabrina Ionescu.
What: New York Liberty (12-2) @ Phoenix Mercury (7-7)
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ
When/Watch: Tuesday, 10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Who's Favored: NYL -5.5
Keep An Eye On: Kayla Thornton
Thornton continues to step into the starting five in place of Courtney Vandersloot, who remains out due to personal reasons (listed as doubtful for Thursday's game). While Thornton, New York's well-established sixth woman, has often given way to Leonie Fiebich in recent fourth periods, things are a little easier on the Liberty end when she scores. While Thornton's trademark defense will be relied upon thanks to Phoenix's dangerous perimeter game (led on both sides by Sophie Cunningham), the Liberty has won all but one of the six games where she hits at least two from the field by double figures.
Arizonan to Watch: Brittney Griner
The Mercury's surge is hardly a coincidence with Griner back from a toe injury. The re-minted American Olympian missed part one against the Liberty but has brilliantly made up for lost time by guiding Phoenix to wins in three of the last four. The 6-9 Griner could be the perfect antidote to Jones' dominance, as she's fulfilling a similar role in purple: though she hasn't captured Jones' thrree-point spark, the most recent Western Conference Player of the Week is averaging 25.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in her last three. With Nyara Sabally still out, it'll be up to Jones and Breanna Stewart to live up to their tall reputations in an attempt to contain Griner's well-renowned impact.
They Said It
"JJ looks great. Coming over from China she had a great season over there, came in healthy. We've talked about the chemistry in the second year, she doesn't have to learn her teammates or the system. She feels comfortable. At the start of the year, when you're getting new people back together, you wonder if you're still getting her enough touches but I think it's not that we've changed anything. We just make sure she's inside, she's outside, JJ's doing the rest."-Head coach Sandy Brondello on Jonquel Jones
Prediction
After a packed Commissioner's Cup slate, one where the Liberty came out clean after five games in eight days, there's some extra space between games before things pick up again next week with the in-season competition's final (and the extra travel for a "home" game that comes with) mixing with regularly scheduled affairs. That's perhaps the most dangerous thing a shorthanded, high-powered group like New York can get and it should play in their favor against a Phoenix group that's a bit more stocked compared to their prior meeting.
Liberty 90, Mercury 87
