Liberty's Injury List Grows For Caitlin Clark's Visit
The New York Liberty will be shorthanded as the defense of their Commissioner's Cup title gets underway on Sunday night.
With Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever coming in for the in-season competition's tip-off (7 p.m. ET, WWOR), the Liberty will be missing depth star Nyara Sabally, who is out with a back issue.
"Hopefully, she'll be okay," head coach Sandy Brondello said on Friday night. "I haven't spoken to the medical staff yet. We've got a lot of games coming up but it's tough. Everyone goes through it."
Sabally, working through her second year on the floor, endured what Brondello described as a "muscle spasm" during the first half of Friday's 90-79 win over the Washington Mystics. Jonquel Jones' top spell option did not appear during the second half, her minutes instead turned over to Kennedy Burke as the Liberty withstood a furious challenge from winless Washington.
In addition to Sabally, Courtney Vandersloot (back) also appeared on the report with a designation of "questionable" for the second straight game. Vandersloot was held out of Friday's game and her replacement came up big: Kayla Thornton fell one short of her career-high by scoring 20 points in the win, which hosted her first start as a New Yorker.
