Liberty Star Joins WNBA 3-Point Contest
New York Liberty All-Star Jonquel Jones is getting a chance to make it rain in the desert.
The WNBA has revealed Jones as one of five participants in its 3-Point Contest, which will be staged as part of the lead-in to its All-Star Game this weekend. Jones will face former New Yorker Stefanie Dolson (Washington) as well as Allisha Gray (Atlanta), Marina Mabrey (Connecticut), and Kayla McBride (Minnesota) on Friday night at Footprint Center (9 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Jones' three-point prowess has been one of the major factors behind the Liberty's league-best 21-4 start: her success rate of 39.6 percent is her best since 2018 and the 1.6 she's sinking per game is tied with her MVP season of 2021 for the best of her career.
This will be Jones' second chance at three-point glory, as she previously partook in the 2021 edition as a member of the Connecticut Sun in Las Vegas, She fell to then-Chicago star Allie Quigley (the wife of current Liberty teammate Courtney Vandersloot) in a competition that also featured Sami Whitcomb, who was repping the Liberty at the time.
Jones will look to keep the 3-Point title in metropolitan hands, as fellow All-Star Sabrina Ionescu is the most recent champion after her record-breaking performance in Las Vegas last season. Ionescu and Jones will be on opposite sides for the All-Star Game on Saturday: Jones will rep a team of WNBA All-Stars while Ionescu and Breanna Stewart will star for the United States' women's national basketball team, which is bound for the Paris Olympics after Saturday's exhibition.
The Friday festivities are not limited to outside antics: local heroines Sophie Cunningham and Brittney Griner of the hosting Phoenix Mercury will partake in the WNBA Skills Challenge against Gray, Mabrey, and Erica Wheeler (Indiana). A 3x3 competition between the U.S. national team, likewise Paris-bound, and its U23 group will also be held. Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles) headlines the former group and will face college stars such as Morgan Maly (Creighton) and Lucy Olsen (Iowa).
