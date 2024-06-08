Liberty Set Sun's Perfect Season
UNCASVILLE-The New York Liberty kept the metropoitan tradition of ending a New England team's perfect season alive on Saturday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena.
In a rematch of last fall's thrilling WNBA semifinal series, New York survived a furious back-and-forth with the Connecticut Sun, taking an 82-75 decision from the W's final unbeaten team. New York (10-2, 4-0) won its sixth in a row and gained the inside track on the Eastern Conference's bid for the Commissioner's Cup final.
In a tally built by further interior penetration, Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 24 points, three of them proving particularly historic: with a three-pointer in the first period, Ionescu became the third New York to hit 300 in her seafoam career and the fastest to hit the triple century mark in WNBA history (117 game).
Further deja vu manifested for New York in the form of another brilliant fourth quarter, one that saw them outpace Connecticut 25-15 over the final 10. The Liberty have enjoyed a double-figure advantage in each of their last three final periods.
The Liberty immediately return to action as they'll come home to close both the weekend and the Commissioner's Cup slate against the Washington Mystics back home at Barclays Center on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, WWOR).
