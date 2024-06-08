Sabrina Ionescu Makes WNBA History in Liberty Matinee
UNCASVILLE-Forced into a working weekend, New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu made the most of it.
With the first of two three-pointers in the opening period of Saturday's road tilt against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena, Ionescu made WNBA history by becoming the fastest player to reach 300 three-pointers in her career.
Ionescu needed but 117 games over five seasons to do so, passing the 125 Diana Taurasi required.
In addition to surpassing Taurasi, Ionescu becomes the third player to reach a triple century of threes while donned in seafoam, joining franchise leader Crystal Robinson (400) and Becky Hammon. Earlier this week, Ionescu set another Liberty record for most consecutive games with at least one triple. With the aforementioned record-breaking three, Ionescu pushed that tally to 37 in a row on Saturday, tying Rhyne Howard for the sixth-longest streak in league history.
The Liberty and Sun are tied at 39 at halftime. Ionescu is the Liberty's leading scorer with 12 at the break.
