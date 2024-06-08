All Knicks

Two Liberty Stars Named to Team USA

The New York Liberty will be represented by their top two players this summer.

Noah Strackbein

Jun 2, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) brings the ball up court in the third quarter against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 2, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) brings the ball up court in the third quarter against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Liberty will be well represented during the 2024 Paris Olympics as two members of their squad have been named to the Team USA roster, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Both Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu will represent the Liberty for Team USA. Ionescu is averaging 17.2 points and 5.3 assists per game with 4.4 rebounds and just under one steal per game. Stewart is averaging 19.9 points, 3.5 assists, 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for New York.

The rest of the roster will be made up of A'ja Wilson, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Kahlead Cooper. The most surprising name left off the roster is Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

As of now, no alternative players are expected to be named to the roster, though changes are expected to come for players who cannot participate.

Team USA has won Gold at every Olympics since 1996 and looks to do the same this summer as they travel to Paris.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/New York Liberty