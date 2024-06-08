Two Liberty Stars Named to Team USA
The New York Liberty will be well represented during the 2024 Paris Olympics as two members of their squad have been named to the Team USA roster, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Both Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu will represent the Liberty for Team USA. Ionescu is averaging 17.2 points and 5.3 assists per game with 4.4 rebounds and just under one steal per game. Stewart is averaging 19.9 points, 3.5 assists, 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for New York.
The rest of the roster will be made up of A'ja Wilson, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Kahlead Cooper. The most surprising name left off the roster is Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
As of now, no alternative players are expected to be named to the roster, though changes are expected to come for players who cannot participate.
Team USA has won Gold at every Olympics since 1996 and looks to do the same this summer as they travel to Paris.
