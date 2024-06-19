All Knicks

WNBA Record Not Enough For Liberty to Cool Mercury

The New York Liberty's eight-game winning streak ended in the final minutes of Tuesday night against the Phoenix Mercury.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Jun 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots against the Chicago Sky during the first half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots against the Chicago Sky during the first half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

WNBA history wasn't enough for the New York Liberty to take down WNBA history on Tuesday night.

New York's WNBA-best winning streak was stopped at eight at Footprint Center in the final minutes of Tuesday night, as the Phoenix Mercury took a 99-93 decision at home.

The Liberty (12-3) tied the single-game W record their 2022 team shares with four other squads by successfully sinking 18 three-pointers but that was no match for a Phoenix offensive effort that saw six women hit double-figures. Legends of the game Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi led the way with 19 points each as Phoenix (8-7) has now won four of five since the latter returned from a toe injury.

The Liberty are back home on Thursday when they engage in the first half of consecutive games against the Los Angeles Sparks (7 p.m. ET, WWOR/Amazon Prime Video).

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Geoff Magliocchetti

GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Editor-In-Chief at All Knicks

Home/New York Liberty