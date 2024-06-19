WNBA Record Not Enough For Liberty to Cool Mercury
WNBA history wasn't enough for the New York Liberty to take down WNBA history on Tuesday night.
New York's WNBA-best winning streak was stopped at eight at Footprint Center in the final minutes of Tuesday night, as the Phoenix Mercury took a 99-93 decision at home.
The Liberty (12-3) tied the single-game W record their 2022 team shares with four other squads by successfully sinking 18 three-pointers but that was no match for a Phoenix offensive effort that saw six women hit double-figures. Legends of the game Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi led the way with 19 points each as Phoenix (8-7) has now won four of five since the latter returned from a toe injury.
The Liberty are back home on Thursday when they engage in the first half of consecutive games against the Los Angeles Sparks (7 p.m. ET, WWOR/Amazon Prime Video).
