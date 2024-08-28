76ers Rookie Anticipating Battle With Knick Star
They say to never meet your idols, but Jared McCain doesn't have much of a choice considering the current relationship between his new employers and the New York Knicks.
McCain is one of several marquee additions that the Philadelphia 76ers have made in an effort to avenge their first-round loss to the Knicks, drafted as the 16th overall choice earlier this summer. The Duke alum was interviewed by one of his fellow Philadelphia arrivals, Paul George, earlier this week and admitted that he couldn't wait to face Jalen Brunson, the current face of the Knicks franchise.
"Brunson, I've watched his college highlights, me and my trainer, he sent me film a lot," McCain recalled on George's "Podcast P." "A lot of the highlights were just him in college. So I've been watching Brunson for a long time now."
There likely aren't many better options for a Philadelphia prospect to watch: prior to his NBA entry, Brunson routinely brought cheers to the 76ers' home of Wells Fargo Center as a member of the Villanova Wildcats, who take over the building for high-profile matchups. McCain said that he felt that he felt that he a little bit of Brunson's game in him, but fully admitted that he was "not there yet."
McCain is fresh off a strong one-and-done campaign in Durham, earning ACC All-Rookie team honors while averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds. Some have pegged him as a dark horse candidate for postseason rookie honors, intrigued by the way he could potentially space out the floor and work with fellow backcourt threat Tyrese Maxey. In addition to McCain and George, Philadelphia also welcomed in veterans Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon, as well as former Knicks postseason nemesis Caleb Martin.
The Knicks and Sixers are set to more or less pick up right where they left off: each side is set to open group play for this year's NBA Cup/in-season tournament against each other on Nov. 12 in Philadelphia
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!