Analyst Makes Bold Prediction After Knicks Trade

The New York Knicks could boast one of the league's best offenses.

Oct 14, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after a dunk against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are going to look very different this season after acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns from the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves in blockbuster trades.

The Knicks will still be led by point guard Jalen Brunson, who is coming off the best year of his career and his first All-Star appearance, but having new supporting castmates could elevate New York's ceiling.

In fact, Bleacher Report writer Mo Dakhil believes that the Knicks could have a top five offense with Bridges and Towns supporting Brunson on the court.

"Towns comes in and immediately transforms the offense into a five-out system. Playing the pick-and-pop game with Jalen Brunson should, in theory, pull the opposing big man away from the rim, giving Brunson more opportunities at the rim. Should they stay attached to the rim, Towns shot 42.8 percent on catch-and-shoot threes last season," Dakhil writes. "The addition of Towns and Mikal Bridges should also help the Knicks launch more threes. New York attempted 31.8 threes per game last year. Adding Towns' 5.2 attempts and Bridges' 7.2 from last season should help them in the math game that has become so crucial in NBA basketball these days."

The Knicks have multiple ways in which they can beat their opponents, which is critical for an offense in order to succeed.

With Towns playing the center position, he will allow for more space in the paint for slashers like Brunson, Miles McBride and Josh Hart, and the spacing will allow players like OG Anunoby and Bridges more space on the perimeter to operate.

There will be some growing pains, as any new offense usually has, but there is immense potential for this group to be one of the best offensive teams in the league.

