All Knicks

Analyst: Knicks Got Better After Losing Starting Center

The New York Knicks have had a net positive this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 8, 2023; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 8, 2023; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks had some major wins this offseason, signing OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson to long-term extensions while also trading for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.

However, the loss of Isaiah Hartenstein, who signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder for three years and $87 million in free agency, will hurt the Knicks. Some think that New York got worse by losing him.

However, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale disagrees. He believes the Knicks improved this offseason despite losing Hartenstein in free agency.

"Isaiah Hartenstein is gone. That matters. But [Julius] Randle and Mitchell Robinson (31 appearances) should be healthier. That matters, too. And while you could pencil in a slight regular season regression for the sake of playoff preservation, you should also know better. [Tom] Thibodeau teams aren't programmed that way," Favale writes.

Hartenstein fit the Knicks like a glove when he was inserted into the starting lineup after Robinson suffered his ankle injury and had his subsequent surgery. The Knicks never skipped a beat, and appeared to become a better team. Hartenstein was just a natural fit as a screener for Jalen Brunson and he protected the rim at a very high level, better than Robinson. And it even got to the point where Hartenstein remained in the starting lineup even when Robinson became healthy.

Now, the Knicks will rely on Robinson once again to start at center for them. They are comfortable with that fit, but his health problems could come back to bite him again. He re-injured his ankle in the playoffs and had to get a second surgery, so there's hope that he won't have to deal with it again.

The Knicks will have to adjust without Hartenstein, but there is hope that the new acquisitions and the current setup for the team will be enough to keep New York exactly where it was at No. 2 in the Eastern Conference. Who knows? Maybe there's a chance they could jump to No. 1?

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News