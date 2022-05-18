Who among the available prospects makes sense at No. 11?

The New York Knicks finished 11th in the Eastern Conference and appropriately, once the ping-pong balls settled, are in the No. 11 slot in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Who among the available prospects makes sense at No. 11? Does it need to be a point guard? Or just the best available guy? A group of five, for now ...

Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF, Arizona

Will Mathurin, 19, last this long? The 6-7 wing jumped off the screen, in terms of athleticism, during March Madness. He has been a frequent mock draft target for the Knicks.

Johnny Davis, SG, Wisconsin

Davis is a 6-5 player with point guard skills who despite some supposed inconsistencies averaged 19.7 points per game as a shot-creator.

Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

Does a "traditional defensive center'' still work? If Mitchell Robinson leaves, Duren - who is just 18 and who as a freshman averaged 12 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game - could develop as a defensive force.

Ochai Agbaji, G, Kansas

Aghaji is 22 ... but is a four-year member of the Jayhawks program - a championship program. He's 6-5, but with a 6-10 wingspan, so he has the tools to suggest he can play defense. And the guard averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in his final season.

Dyson Daniels, G, Ignite

He's a 6-6 guard who doesn't come to the NBA as as "raw'' as some others, as the Australian product played in the G League. Maybe the only part of his game that needs massive improvement is his shot-making.