Analyst Rips Knicks 'Irrelevant' Trade
Longtime NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes that the early returns of the New York Knicks' trade for former Villanova Wildcat Mikal Bridges haven't been up to scratch.
Simmons pondered "the point" of the Bridges trade on the latest episode of his eponymous podcast, criticizing a perceived lack of usage and asset management on the Knicks' part.
"For what they gave up for him, for how little they use him, it’s kind of shocking," the Boston sports apologist said. "He’s like a 15-points-a-game guy. He just stands in the corner in crunch time. I thought he would be way more involved with their offense. You think if Giannis [Antetokounmpo] is really going to be available over these next couple of weeks or months, they shot their wad on this Bridges package.”
Bridges was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets over the summer, adding to the Knicks' famed Villanova gauntlet already starring Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart. DiVincenzo was later flipped to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns while the Bridges deal saw the Knicks empty their draft pick cabinet to obtain his services.
Simmons argued that the Knicks simply could've "done the Towns thing" and further ripped Manhattan Bridges as "irrelevant for them sometimes." But Simmons' analysis may be a bit misguided in the early going.
Bridges' averages through six games (17.2 points, 3.3 rebounds) have indeed dipped but that was to be expected as he made the transition from headlining rebuilder to complementary contention piece. After a slow start against Simmons' beloved Boston Celtics on opening night, Bridges has recovered well enough to post a 50.6 percent success rate from the field. Bridges' two-way abilities are also on decent display, as he's posting 1.5 steals a game, his best output since his 2018-19 rookie campaign with the Phoenix Suns.
Bridges can certainly start to change a few minds by helping string a few wins together for the Knicks (3-3), who wrap up a four-game road trip on Wednesday night in Atlanta (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!