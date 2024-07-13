Brandon Miller, Hornets Stave Off Summer League Knicks
Miller Time in the Las Vegas desert was anything but refreshing for the New York Knicks' prospects in their 2024 Summer League opener.
Granted a brief Summer League showcase as a sophomore, Brandon Miller guided the Charlotte Hornets' youngsters to a 94-90 victory over those of the Knicks. The second overall pick of the 2023 draft scored 23 points and pulled seven rebounds while KJ Simpson had a 15-point, 10-assist double-double.
With several major metropolitan faces taking in the action at Thomas & Mack Arena, Duane Washington Jr. led all scorers with 26 while Jacob Toppin had 19 points and six rebounds. In their unofficial metropolitan debuts, first-round pick Pacome Dadiet had five points (2-of-8 shooting) and rebounds each while second-round rookie Tyler Kolek had seven assists, points, rebounds each.
Among those seated courtside were OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, as well as Knicks management including president Leon Rose, head coach Tom Thibodeau, and executive vice president William "Worldwide Wes" Wesley.
The summer Knicks will be back in action on Thursday afternoon when they take on the prospects of the Brooklyn Nets (4:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV).
