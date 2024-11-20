Can Knicks Become Contenders With Road Trip?
The New York Knicks are now riding a three-game winning streak after their136-106 blowout win over the Washington Wizards. After a four-game homestand that saw the Knicks go 3-1, the team will head on the road for five games, starting with tonight's contest against the Phoenix Suns.
New York's short stretch of dominance moved them up in the NBA's latest power rankings. The team started high but since slipped after going 5-6 in its first 11 games. After the winning streak, the Knicks are 8-6.
The Knicks can get back to the top-five spot with a successful road trip. It will consist of the Suns, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, and Charlotte Hornets, all very beatable teams.
The dream scenario would of course be 5-0 on the road to put New York at 13-6, however, games against the Suns, Nuggets, and Mavericks will be tough. Realistically, the Knicks will move up in the power rankings if they go at least 3-2, but with the way the team is playing right now, 4-1 is definitely in the realm of possibility.
New York will continue to be without Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) on the road trip, while Miles McBride (illness) is likely to be questionable, according to the injury report. McBride hasn't played since Nov. 13's loss against the Chicago Bulls.
