Can The Knicks Win 50 Games Again?

The New York Knicks will have to step it up if they want to be a 50-win team again.

Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) yells out after being fouled during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) yells out after being fouled during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks won 50 games last season and it was good enough to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, the Knicks aren't on pace to accomplish that mark in the 2024-25 campaign. After a 10-8 start, the Knicks will need to perform better if they want to reach that 50-win mark again.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes that the Knicks will fall just short of their goal, finishing with a 49-33 record for the season.

"Ridiculous offensive returns may be enough to grant the New York Knicks entry into the 50-win club. They now lead the league in points scored per possession and rank sixth in net rating. Dismantling the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 25 inflates both marks, but that bump is counteracted by the opening-night meltdown against the Boston Celtics. Hashing out the ceiling for these Knicks is headache-inducing. Their offense is already good enough to outstrip shaky defense—and that's without Mikal Bridges consistently living up to expectations. We can't just ignore the other end, though, where Bridges is also not as advertised (but he's getting better), and where New York ranks 29th in half-court efficiency," Favale writes.

The Knicks have proven over the first month of the season that they can be a good team, but that they are also far from reaching their expectations. Some of that can be attributed to some of the new pieces on the roster like Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, but it can also be credited towards a lack of execution.

The Knicks have plenty of time to get back on track this season, but with the East crowded with a few teams aiming for a top four spot, New York will have to get it in gear sooner rather than later.

