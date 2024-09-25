Celtics Broadcaster Admits Knicks Contenders After Trade
Have the New York Knicks built a bridge to a championship? At least one major Boston Celtics analyst appears to believe so.
Brian Scalabrine, a former NBA veteran and current Celtics color commentator for NBC Sports Boston broadcasts, called the rival Knicks "legit" after the trade for Mikal Bridges, one that sees him join a team that won 50 games and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket last year.
'You've got to prepare for that, “ Scalabrine told NBA analyst/reporter Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Scoop B Radio."They didn’t give up much. When healthy and adding Bridges? They’re legitimate. I think they’re a big-time team, a big-time defensive team since the OG Anunoby trade. His advanced analytics were off the charts. Never ever will you ever hear an NBA team, player or anything say they’re scared of anybody but you have to keep an eye out on the Knicks. I think they’re legit.”
New York obtained Bridges' services in June through a rare trade with the Brooklyn Nets, Scalabrine's original NBA employers. The deal sent multiple first-round picks Brooklyn's way as well as a hodgepodge of reserves headlined by Bojan Bogdanovic. While Bridges has yet to make an All-Star Game appearance, he has been lauded as one of the more efficient two-way talents in the Association, one that should mesh well with Anunoby.
Speaking of Anunoby, Scalabrine is well aware of the impact he can carry: the Knicks went 1-4 against the future champions from Boston last season but the one win was a 118-109 April decision that saw New York lead by as much as 31 before a futile Celtics comeback fell short. That was the only get-together that saw Anunoby take the floor and the Celtics played their starters despite having nothing to play for as the assured top seed in the East.
Those questioning or championing the Knicks' status as a legitimate threat to Boston's hopes of a repeat won't have to wait long for evidence: the Knicks and Celtics are set to open the 2024-25 NBA season with a showdown at TD Garden on Oct. 22.
