Knicks Could Bring Bulls Center Back Home

The New York Knicks could be the landing spot for the Chicago Bulls star.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks will have their eye on the centers in free agency this summer, especially if they are unable to sign Isaiah Hartenstein to a long-term deal.

Among the potential Hartenstein replacements is New York native Andre Drummond, who could be looking for a new team, according to Chicago Sun-Times reporter Joe Cowley.

Cowley writes: “What remains to be seen, however, is what direction do the Bulls go? Do they prepare for DeMar DeRozan possibly leaving in free agency or if he does return — the more likely scenario — draft his heir apparent at the small forward position? Do they grab a big to replace the expected vacancy with Andre Drummond looking for a new team, as well as some youth to push starter Nikola Vucevic?”

If Drummond is looking for a new team, the Knicks could make sense for his next home.

While the Knicks would prefer to have Hartenstein, who they hope to sign to a four-year, $72.5 million contract, Drummond could be a solid "Plan B."

Drummond, who turns 31 in August, averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Bulls this past season, a sign he can still contribute despite entering the latter part of his career. Drummond still has some mileage left in him, and that's crucial for a Knicks team in need of depth. The scoring average was his highest since the 2020-21 season.

Drummond isn't the same player who was making All-Star teams and leading the league in rebounds like he was with the Detroit Pistons in the 2010's, but he still places a huge emphasis on crashing the glass, which will be important to have if Hartenstein isn't on the roster next season.

The Knicks could probably sign Drummond to a minimum contract, or just a little bit above that to seal the deal, and that would allow New York to spend elsewhere, like on unrestricted free agent OG Anunoby or a long-term extension for Julius Randle.

Drummond hasn't been on a true contender before and has yet to see beyond the first round of the playoffs, so perhaps he would want to sign with a team like the Knicks that can take him to new heights.

