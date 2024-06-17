Knicks Could Bring Bulls Center Back Home
The New York Knicks will have their eye on the centers in free agency this summer, especially if they are unable to sign Isaiah Hartenstein to a long-term deal.
Among the potential Hartenstein replacements is New York native Andre Drummond, who could be looking for a new team, according to Chicago Sun-Times reporter Joe Cowley.
Cowley writes: “What remains to be seen, however, is what direction do the Bulls go? Do they prepare for DeMar DeRozan possibly leaving in free agency or if he does return — the more likely scenario — draft his heir apparent at the small forward position? Do they grab a big to replace the expected vacancy with Andre Drummond looking for a new team, as well as some youth to push starter Nikola Vucevic?”
If Drummond is looking for a new team, the Knicks could make sense for his next home.
While the Knicks would prefer to have Hartenstein, who they hope to sign to a four-year, $72.5 million contract, Drummond could be a solid "Plan B."
Drummond, who turns 31 in August, averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Bulls this past season, a sign he can still contribute despite entering the latter part of his career. Drummond still has some mileage left in him, and that's crucial for a Knicks team in need of depth. The scoring average was his highest since the 2020-21 season.
Drummond isn't the same player who was making All-Star teams and leading the league in rebounds like he was with the Detroit Pistons in the 2010's, but he still places a huge emphasis on crashing the glass, which will be important to have if Hartenstein isn't on the roster next season.
The Knicks could probably sign Drummond to a minimum contract, or just a little bit above that to seal the deal, and that would allow New York to spend elsewhere, like on unrestricted free agent OG Anunoby or a long-term extension for Julius Randle.
Drummond hasn't been on a true contender before and has yet to see beyond the first round of the playoffs, so perhaps he would want to sign with a team like the Knicks that can take him to new heights.
