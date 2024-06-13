All Knicks

Could Knicks Land Suns Forward?

The New York Knicks could be in the free agency market for Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) celebrates after a play against LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the fourth quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A number of teams, including the New York Knicks, will be interested in the potential of signing Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale this summer.

While the Suns have already shown interest in keeping O'Neale around, their cap situation with so much money attached to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal limits their potential in free agency.

"The Suns are above the second apron, without many of the necessary tools to improve on a disappointing season that ended in a first-round sweep," The Athletic's Fred Katz writes. "They cannot sign free agents to contracts above the minimum, cannot aggregate players together in trades, cannot negotiate sign-and-trades, cannot take in more money than they give out in trades and cannot use trade exceptions, either. If O’Neale dips for nothing, Phoenix has no way to replace him. Its best bet is to re-sign O’Neale and maintain the ability to flip him for someone else. The Knicks could pursue him, but if the Suns prioritize bringing O’Neale back, they are the favorites."

O'Neale, 31, went undrafted in 2015 and spent two years overseas before signing with the Utah Jazz. He spent five seasons in Salt Lake City before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in June 2022. In February of this year, O'Neale was dealt to the Suns, where he started two playoff games for the team.

Phoenix really needs depth pieces like O'Neale, but given their tough position, all New York or any other team interested in him needs to offer just a bit more. A little more than the minimum wouldn't be an overpay, even for the Knicks.

O'Neale is a solid role player, averaging 7.7 points per game this past season with the Nets and Suns. He would offer another piece of depth on the wing and some physicality, which coach Tom Thibodeau would appreciate.

O'Neale may not be a top priority for the Knicks this offseason as OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein face free agency, but if New York can find time to negotiate and money to spend, he could be a bargain buy for the team.

