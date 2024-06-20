Could Knicks Sign 76ers Forward?
The New York Knicks are doing their homework on some the league's external free agents to see if bringing them into the building would benefit their team.
Among the players the team is possibly looking at is Philadelphia 76ers wing Kelly Oubre Jr., who could be looking to sign with his third organization in as many seasons.
"The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make big swings this offseason, giving the Knicks a chance to scoop up some of the talent that troubled them in the first round of this year’s playoffs. Oubre is a dynamic playmaker and finisher, who would provide New York some necessary depth on the wing," SNY contributor David Vertsberger wrote.
Oubre, 28, could be an option for the Knicks if they are unable to agree to a deal with OG Anunoby that may be able to slide right into the starting lineup.
Oubre averaged 15.4 points and five rebounds per game this past season with the 76ers, who lost to the Knicks in six games in the first round of the playoffs.
Oubre has bounced around the league, playing for the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and 76ers during his nine-year career. Entering Year 10, Oubre likely wants to find a place where he can stay for a little while, but also a spot where he can win championships.
Oubre's edge would fit right in with the Knicks and would continue the Philadelphia to New York pipeline that a few guys on the roster are already contributing towards.
While the Knicks shouldn't be considered a favorite to sign Oubre, they shouldn't be counted out either. He could end up becoming a secondary scorer for the team. His 3-point accuracy isn't exactly where it needs to be at just over 31 percent, but if he can improve that, he could be a true threat for the Knicks in the future.
Free agency negotiations have already begun with in-house players in need of new contracts, but the Knicks can start talking to Oubre and other external free agents on Sunday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.
