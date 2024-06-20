All Knicks

Could Knicks Sign 76ers Forward?

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is a free agent. Could the New York Knicks sign him?

Jeremy Brener

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) reacts in front of New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) reacts in front of New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks are doing their homework on some the league's external free agents to see if bringing them into the building would benefit their team.

Among the players the team is possibly looking at is Philadelphia 76ers wing Kelly Oubre Jr., who could be looking to sign with his third organization in as many seasons.

"The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make big swings this offseason, giving the Knicks a chance to scoop up some of the talent that troubled them in the first round of this year’s playoffs. Oubre is a dynamic playmaker and finisher, who would provide New York some necessary depth on the wing," SNY contributor David Vertsberger wrote.

Oubre, 28, could be an option for the Knicks if they are unable to agree to a deal with OG Anunoby that may be able to slide right into the starting lineup.

Oubre averaged 15.4 points and five rebounds per game this past season with the 76ers, who lost to the Knicks in six games in the first round of the playoffs.

Oubre has bounced around the league, playing for the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and 76ers during his nine-year career. Entering Year 10, Oubre likely wants to find a place where he can stay for a little while, but also a spot where he can win championships.

Oubre's edge would fit right in with the Knicks and would continue the Philadelphia to New York pipeline that a few guys on the roster are already contributing towards.

While the Knicks shouldn't be considered a favorite to sign Oubre, they shouldn't be counted out either. He could end up becoming a secondary scorer for the team. His 3-point accuracy isn't exactly where it needs to be at just over 31 percent, but if he can improve that, he could be a true threat for the Knicks in the future.

Free agency negotiations have already begun with in-house players in need of new contracts, but the Knicks can start talking to Oubre and other external free agents on Sunday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News