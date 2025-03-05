All Knicks

Analyst Gives Knicks Unsatisfying Grade

The New York Knicks haven't played up to their standards this season.

Mar 4, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
On paper, the New York Knicks project to be one of the league's best teams, and for the most part, they have been.

A 40-21 record through the first three quarters of the season gives them the fourth-best record in the NBA, but there is still a considerable gap between them and the top two teams in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics.

That's why Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale awarded the Knicks with a "B" in his recent report card grades.

"New York is trying to punch its championship-contention ticket. The standard to which it's held must increase manyfold. Nitpicking over the performance of the starting lineup, depth of the rotation, defense, unnecessarily close games — it all comes with the territory.

"This should not entirely detract from an otherwise quality season. The Knicks are on pace for a top-five record and offense, have a real-life on-court superhero in Jalen Brunson and will be favored in whatever first-round playoff matchup they pull."

"That comes as minimal comfort when viewed through the cost of fielding this team. But top-of-the-roster overhauls seldom crystallize in a single season. New York has needed to incorporate two significant new faces (Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns) and spent most of 2024-25 without last year's defensive anchor (Mitchell Robinson)," he continued.

"The Knicks do not profile as a complete product as presently constructed, but they've done enough to delay declaring this nucleus #NotGoodEnough until the playoffs unfold and they get an offseason to adjust based on the results."

In order for the Knicks to go from a "B" to an "A," they will need to show some kind of success against the top teams in the league, which they have been unable to do so far this season. However, they will get their shot in the playoffs to earn a higher grade.

