Morning Knicks 8/5: Delete 8 Bubble Seems Unlikely, Reviewing Sabrina Ionescu's First Two Games, and More

-The plan to have the Knicks return and potentially play against their Delete 8 counterparts is starting to look grim. Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that there is "growing belief" that a second bubble for practices and scrimmages will not come to fruition. There has not been much recent conversation within the NBA about a second bubble despite the current NBA bubble in Orlando running relatively smoothly. It's possible New York players will eventually get to practice against each other in a team minicamp, but for now, it will be a long time before the Knicks get back on a court in some sort of organized setting.

-Leon Rose seemed to be set on Tom Thibodeau from the get-go. For Scott Perry, however, he was so impressed by Thibodeau during the interview process that he knew Rose was making the right decision. Marc Berman of The New York Post wrote about Perry's comments in the introductory press conference, talking about how he got to know Thibodeau better and how the head coaching search went overall. With Perry under contract for another year, he and Thibodeau will look to work together as soon as the 2020 NBA Draft.

-New York Liberty fans that were salivating to see Sabrina Ionescu will sadly have to wait a bit longer. The former number one overall pick suffered a severe ankle sprain, taking her out of action for some time. While Ionescu may be off the court, fans got to at least see two games from her: one where she struggled in her rookie debut and another that saw her drop 33 points in a monster performance. If you're craving Ionescu content while the young star sits on the sidelines, our own David Vertsberger has you covered, as he broke down the highs and lows of the film for Sabrina's first two games.

-Yesterday's Morning Knicks discussed an interview Steve Stoute did on the Breakfast Club podcast, talking about the Knicks and many other topics. Knicks beat writers Marc Berman of The New York Post, Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News, and Ian Begley of SNY have wrote about the interview, specifically touching on what Stoute said about his role in recruiting free agents, James Dolan, and Spike Lee. You can check out Marc's article here, Stefan's article here, and Ian's article here.