Nuggets Get Huge Boost for Knicks Game
Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson has been a key contributor in his new role this season, starting in eight games. The 22-year-old suffered a right adductor strain after Saturday's 127-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
This is a new injury, but Watson is listed as probable for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Watson is averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 47.1% shooting.
Waston has had a steady increase in production over the last few seasons, and that has come with more minutes on the floor. He's gone from 8.1 minutes per game in his rookie season (2022-23) to 18.6, to 26.0 minutes this season. With that increase, Watson has improved his averages from 3.3 points and 1.6 rebounds to this season's averages.
This is bad news for the Knicks, who have struggled on the defensive end to start the season. New York has been without key players Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride, and Precious Achiuwa. Achiuwa and Robinson were key defenders for the Knicks last season, especially within the paint. Watson's shot chart indicates that he takes the majority of his shots within the paint.
For better or worse, Watson isn't the biggest concern for the Knicks despite being a key rotation player. New York will have to contain Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. before worrying about the Nuggets' power forward.
The Knicks will play the Nuggets in the third game of their five-game road trip. New York lost to the Utah Jazz on Saturday, 121-106. Before that, the team defeated the Phoenix Suns 138-122 in an offensive outpour from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Following the game in Denver, the team will head to Dallas to face the Mavericks, and then a trip to Charlotte for a game against the Hornets.
