Pistons Big Man to Miss Another Game vs. Knicks
The Detroit Pistons will once again go without one of their top rebounding threats against the New York Knicks.
Detroit has officially ruled Isaiah Stewart out for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series against the Knicks on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. The best-of-seven series is tied at one game apiece.
Stewart has not taken the floor since the early stages of Game 1’s final period. The backup bruiser is said to be dealing with knee inflammation, leaving the Pistons somewhat shorthanded as they seek an upset victory.
Despite Stewart playing a sizable role in the Pistons’ resurgence, Detroit made the best of circumstances while he was sidelined in Game 2 on Monday.
Three different Detroiters pulled in at least 12 boards and the Pistons outrebounded the Knicks by 14 in a 100-94 victory. Paul Reed, who faced the Knicks in last year’s postseason as a Philadelphia 76er, took over Stewart’s minutes in relief.
The Knicks once again had a rare blank injury report for Thursday’s game as they look to return to the win column.
