Morning Knicks 6/3: James Dolan Follows Up, Patrick Ewing on His Last Knicks Game, and More

-After yesterday's leaked email from James Dolan about his decision to have the Knicks organization stay silent regarding George Floyd, the Knicks owner followed up on his initial message. The email was obtained by SNY's Ian Begley, and you can read it here. Dolan spoke out against racism and attempted clarify his stance. However, this response came only after Knicks employees held a virtual meeting regarding Dolan's initial email, in addition to the backlash Dolan received on social media. The Knicks have yet to make a statement on Floyd, although the team supported the BlackOut Tuesday trend on the Knicks' Instagram account.

Damyean Dotson went to the same high school as Floyd and has been active on social media about how this has affected him. The Knicks have not reached out to Dotson about what has happened. You can read more about what Dotson and other Knicks players have said and done in reaction to the murder of Floyd and racial injustice in this country from Marc Berman of The New York Post.

-Patrick Ewing has been brought up by many in recent weeks, whether it's been to unfairly criticize him like Charles Oakley has done, or to properly laud his career, like our own Kaelin Tully did in her three-part series about Ewing's greatness. Ultimately, Big Pat was a phenomenal player and one of the most beloved Knicks of all time. Mike Vaccaro of The New York Post spoke with Ewing about his final days as a Knick before he was traded to the Supersonics. You can read more from Vaccaro about what Ewing wishes he did differently and why he's a perfect embodiment of the phrase "once a Knick, always a Knick."

-LaMelo Ball. Tyrese Haliburton. Killian Hayes. Cole Anthony. These are some of the names that have been thrown out as lottery point guard selections for the Knicks. One floor general who's missing from this list is Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. While the sophomore is still raw (he's the youngest player in the draft), he's got the potential to be the full package at point guard. James Woodruff of The Knicks Wall wrote about what Lewis Jr. could bring to New York as a possible top-10 pick.