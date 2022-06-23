Knicks Final Mock Draft: Does New York Trade Out of No. 11?

When it comes to the Knicks, draft day can be used to solve some present and potentially future problems.

Potential, promise, and unpredictability...it's all on draft tonight in Brooklyn.

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to be held on Thursday night at Barclays Center, the home of the Brooklyn Nets (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). Draft night has often been one of hope, anger, excitement, and everything in between for the New York Knicks, who are looking to reclaim the taste of the postseason denied to them last season.

New York currently owns two picks in tonight's proceedings, though many believe that its choices will be floated around for extra capital and/or veteran assistance. The Knicks' original choice lands in the 11th overall spot while they are also set to appear in the matching slot in the second at No. 42.

As the hours dwindle toward Adam Silver's walk to the draft podium, All Knicks ponders what the team will do with its two selections...

1st Round (11th Overall): Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

When you're desperate for help at the point guard position, who better to help that the current holder of awards named after Lute Olson and Jerry West?

Should the Knicks miss out on a Jaden Ivey-inspired trip up the board (recent history hints that they'll stick around in No. 11), the former Wisconsin Badger and current Taco Bell spokesman would be a solid two-way player for the team to work with, an immediate contributor in a role that head coach Tom Thibodeau makes his living upon. If they're going to keep the 11th choice, using it on a project pick would be silly. As the Knicks want to make an immediate push back into the relevant portions of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, Davis is one of the opening round's most pro-ready prospects that can help them make such a leap.

Davis' relative struggles beyond the arc (just over 30 percent) just might be enough to keep him outside of the top 10, but that's something that New York (13th in the NBA from deep last season) can live with. If he's there for the Knicks' taking, his facilitation and ability to create mid-range offense and a strong defense might make him a no-brainer if he's there for the taking.

Much has been made about the Knicks perhaps trading away pricy contracts in an effort to land Jalen Brunson. No one's stopping them from getting their financial ducks in a row, but it might be more prudent to try and develop a homegrown, pro-ready talent from the ground up rather than spend millions upon millions for a recent breakout postseason hero.

2nd Round (42nd Overall): Christian Koloko, Arizona

So much attention has been dedicated to the Knicks' point guard blues that it's easy to forget their unstable interior situation. Mitchell Robinson's future is up in the air while Nerlens Noel and his 2023 expiring contract will likely be offered in a cap space-creating trade. Another frontcourt piece, Obi Toppin, has tremendous upside but certainly wouldn't be off-limits in a franchise-altering trade.

The Knicks can use their latter choice to prepare for the departure of either player with the selection of Koloko, a high-energy, well-lauded seven-footer that scooped up a good deal of hardware at the most recent Pac-12 awards. Koloko's offensive game leaves a little something to be desired, but he'd be a good foundation for their interior game at the onset of the offseason, particularly if Robinson ends up walking.