The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, with the New York Knicks holding the 11th-best lottery odds.

That gives the Knicks a 2-percent chance to land the No. 1 pick. ... and per a new mock, gives the Knicks help at point guard.

That via Tankathon, which conducted its mock draft and has the Knicks adding the point guard from Kentucky with the No. 11 overall pick - TyTy Washington.

Washington, 20 , played one year at Kentucky and if he lands in a New York uniform would add to the list of Kentucky guys on the roster (Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley and Nerlens Noel) but much more importantly would be added to the list of candidates - which includes Quickley - to offer top-shelf help at the 1 spot.

In the 2021-22 season, the 6-3 Wildcats freshman averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per in 31 games while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 35 percent from the 3-point line. He was hampered by an ankle injury that does not figure to impact him going forward.

There are often questions asked about coach Tom Thibodeau's willingness to play a youngster early in his career. Washington - along with his reputation as a playmaker who can help others score and possibly be a scorer himself - would therefore have to "more than earn'' his minutes as a rookie.

Also in play in the New York backcourt, of course, is Derrick Rose. And if the Knicks get their way, maybe Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson is in play as well.

Maybe the drafting of Washington would alter some of those plans. The process begins with that NBA lottery, where we learn whether 2-percent odds can be defeated.