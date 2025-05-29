Dwight Howard Pitches Himself as Knicks Fix
The New York Knicks have a lot to figure out right now. They're in a tight spot, down 3-1 to the red-hot Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, and everyone with an opinion is dissecting their hopes at competing for titles in the near and distant future.
While analysts are discussing their defensive lapses and thin rotation, one former NBA All-Star and likely Hall of Famer has his own idea for a fix. Dwight Howard took to X mere hours after Game 4, posting a single picture that spoke 1,000 words.
In the latest iteration of the franchise cornerstone-turned-journeyman's efforts to claw his way back into the NBA, Howard is offering his defensive, rebounding and veteran services to another team he thinks could use them.
This isn't Howard's first time trying to remind the basketball world how willing he is to buy back into a role, steadily jogging everyone's memory of the stout defense he played on Nikola Jokic five years ago and constantly trying to reunite with former teammate LeBron James.
The former defensive stud played for seven teams over his 18-year career, including three different stops with the Los Angeles Lakers. He never played for the Knicks, though, but seems open to adding another thread to his resume.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!