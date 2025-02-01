Exclusive: Walt Frazier Talks State of Knicks, New Book
The latest endeavor of Walt "Clyde" Frazier has the New York Knicks legend animating and dating.
Frazier, a staple of the Knicks' Mount Rushmore debate, recently crossed the river to exhibit his new foray into children's literature, as he showcased his new book "Winning and Grinning: Walt Clyde Frazier Knicks Legend and New York City Icon" to an adoring crowd at American Dream on the campus of the Meadowlands Sports Complex.
Though situated a stone's throw from where the rival New Jersey Nets would play their home games at Meadowlands Arena, American Dream played host to many Knicks fans who came to hear his stories and wisdom before he embarked on a lengthy autograph session where no book or jersey in sight was left unsigned.
"Winning and Grinning" is an animated take on the 79-year-old Frazier's gregarious and eventful life and career, one that began in Georgia before he played a decade with the Knicks (1967-77). That stretch landed two championships and countless accolades and set the stage for his current affairs: Frazier continues to serve as the Knicks' primary color commentator on MSG Network, where he narrates games alongside play-by-play man Mike Breen.
The book features Frazier's signature rhyming prose and does its utmost to match Frazier's colorful game-day wardrobes. Frazier penned the book alongside Bridget and Ryan Sirgiovanni with illustrations handled by Elliott Gerard. The book can be purchased here.
Shortly before the Knicks embarked on their active five-game winning streak, Knicks on SI had the privilege to speak to Frazier at American Dream about past and present endeavors, as well as the road ahead ...
Q: You've earned many titles throughout your career: fashion mogul, commercial star, New York Knicks legend, iconic voice ... and now, children's author. What drew you to this latest endeavor?
Clyde: When I look back at how fortunate I've been, the kids have always been there for me. In 1973, I was the first guy to endorse a sneaker, long before the Air Jordan. I've done over eight books and, for 50 years I've been doing Walt Frazier Basketball Camp.
So the kids have allowed me to do all these things and now that I'm in the twilight of my life and my career, I want to give back. I want to help them. I see that they lack confidence. When they go out, they don't have a game plan. They're not team players. They don't know how to communicate. So with the auspices of my book, I'm talking about education. Man, that's the most important thing. What you get in your head, no one can take the confidence. If you don't believe you can't achieve you got to believe in yourself, that you can do it.
I'm wearing two rings because of the grandeur of my teamwork. You can't mention Frazier without [Bill] Bradley, without [Willis] Reed, without [Dave] DeBusschere, [Dick] Barnett because of our splendid teamwork.
Express yourself. Today I see kids, they don't express themselves, they're all followers. There's nothing wrong with veering from the path and leaving your own footprint. These are the things I'm trying to get into the schools, and the books will give me an opportunity to do that, because the book is all about how I grew up.
I'm the oldest of nine kids and faced a lot of adversity there. I know what it's like to be hungry and not have things, but I also know about hard work and I had a village that taught me what I'm saying, You can do it right. You've got to apply yourself. You've got to work hard, work together with people. So this is my message, and it's going to be that way until I'm no longer here.
Q: It's safe to say your legacy will ensure that you are remembered among Knicks fans for a long time. It all started when you were the oldest of nine siblings. How did being a role model right from the get-go prepare you for life both on and off the court?
Clyde: I've always been in charge when my parents weren't around. Walt you got to do this, Walt, you got to do that. When I played basketball, I was the captain. Football, baseball, I was always the captain in leadership roles.
So I learned to take on responsibility. When the going got tough, I had to get going. People were counting on me. My family was counting on me, guys on the court. I relish that. I love pressure. The more the pressure, the more I relax, because I think I can do something to win the game. I can come up with a big play. So I really thrive on pressure.
Coming to New York ... pressure cooker, right? (laughs) I relished that pressure: going to the Garden, 19,500 people, screaming, yelling, I was right in my element, leading the team, playing tenacious defense, making big shots. I've been blessed, and today on this stage, I was counting my blessings. I haven't played in 40 years and I could probably be here all day signing autographs. You know, that's not something I take lightly,
Q: There won't be another Clyde Frazier. But what's the one thing you want to tell a child, one you hope this book reaches, one that hopes to follow up in your footsteps, about building yourself up for success?
Clyde: Just be yourself, man, and give back. Don't read your clippings [laughs]. Stay humble. You'll find plenty of success.
Q: Back in 1997, you were able to pull off one of the best April Fools' Day pranks in pro sports history: you briefly convinced the Knicks world that you would return to sign a 10-day contract with the team. How did you pull that off?
Clyde: (Laughs) I was still in shape, some people saw me around the game, and then that day, I went on the court. I didn't miss. I was shooting, I was dribbling. They were like, oh man, Clyde is coming back, So they went for it, hook. line, and sinker. Even my friends, were calling me. [Then-Knicks head coach Jeff] Van Gundy who normally doesn't go with shenanigans like that, he was in on it, saying yeah, Clyde can help us. That was a lot of fun.
Q: We could talk all day about the lessons the modern Knicks could learn from you, Bill, Willis, Dave, Dick, etc. But depth seems to be the major issue at this point in time. Your championship groups had bench players like Nate Bowman, Mike Riordan, and Dave Stallworth. What sort of depth lessons can that team take from yours?
Clyde: That's the essence of the NBA. You got to give to get. We got [Karl-Anthony Towns], but we had to give up guys. We gave up [Julius] Randle, [Donte] DiVincenzo, guys that gave us depth and pitch. So now we're a better offensive team, but we like defense, which has been a hallmark for [head coach Tom Thibodeau], all of his teams.
Last year, we won 50 games. Defense was a catalyst. [In early January], we couldn't get stops. We [didn't] have that luxury, and we weren't shooting well. We [couldn't] fall back on our defense. I think they have enough without making the trade to do that. They just have to focus more on the defensive aspect of the game.
Q: You've mentioned that Thibodeau reminds you of Red Holzman. How can he further solidify that comparison in your eyes?
Clyde: He's got to make adjustments. He's been criticized for playing the guys too long. [More recently], he substituted early. He has second string guys out there early, so he's trying to make that adjustment and get the team back to where we thought they would be when they won nine consecutive games.
They just haven't distinguished themselves against the elite: haven't beaten Cleveland, Boston blew us out the first game, blown out by Oklahoma City. These are the elite teams that we're talking about. We're on a par with them but we haven't been able to beat them, even compete.
It's still there, man It's looking at the man in the mirror. All these guys got to look in the mirror see what they can do to get the team back to where it was. Every guy has to make a little sacrifice, and it's got to be a collective effort. Not one guy, not two guys, but a team effort,
Q: At one point, you said Immanuel Quickley could perhaps work with you and Mike in the booth, perhaps even succeed you. Now that he's gone, which current Knick has taken that spot?
Clyde: Probably [Josh] Hart. He's become kind the voice of the team. But I saw [Cameron] Payne interviewed, and he's got a little razzle dazzle going on in his game as well.
Q: Josh Hart mentioned after a December win that he hopes the Knicks "help with ratings." In your eyes, what's wrong with NBA ratings that requires such a fix?
Clyde: Ironically, they say it's the three ball, but ironically, it was the three ball that made the NBA. So now they're saying that.
I think it'll pass. People go through phases with the game, and a lot of times it's about who's winning, We have the Knicks and the Celtics. When they're winning, as well as the Lakers, more people are interested in basketball.
LeBron [James] and Steph [Curry] are on their way out and [fans] haven't taken to the younger players that are in the league yet. There are many good players like [Shai-Gilgeous] Alexander. I thought the Garden would be much more abuzz [when he visited] than it was, but it wasn't. When he came there was, there wasn't a lot of hoopla so.
But I always think God has been a basketball fan. He always brings us something to catapult the game.
Q: You've said you want to stay on MSG for "as long as [you] can." What's the key to that longevity and much longer do you see yourself doing this?
Clyde: In order to ensure that I can do that, I cut back on the road, less road games, and less games overall. I find I'm more rejuvenated when I return.
I still enjoy the game. I still enjoy the studying, because mentally it helps me, because I have to remember, using my memory and my articulation It's like what we're talking about with the kids man: it's all about expressing myself and how I express myself—and I get paid! (laughs)
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!