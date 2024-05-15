Five From New York! Knicks Go Up 3-2 Over Pacers at MSG
Over 19,000 amateur doctors declared Jalen Brunson healthy on Tuesday night. Instead of an x-ray, all they had to do was look at either the New York Knicks' Madison Square Garden hardwood or the nearest statsheet.
Supposedly dealing with the lingering aftershocks of a Game 2 foot injury, Jalen Bunson jumped to the occasion and then some in a vital fifth game of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, which saw the Knicks gain the penultimate win necessary in a best-of-seven set by a 121-91 decision.
Back in control of the series, the Knicks rendered Sunday's one-sided heartbreaker in Indianapolis in decisive fashion: Brunson scored 44 points, his sixth game with at least 40 this postseason (one shot of the Knicks franchise record set by Bernard King).
With the win, the Knicks are guaranteed at least one more game at Madison Square Garden this postseason. In the meantime, a chance to clinch at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where Indiana is undefeated this postseason, lands on Friday night (TBD, ESPN).
