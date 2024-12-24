All Knicks

Five Questions Ahead of Spurs vs. Knicks

The New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) during overtime at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) during overtime at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have their annual Christmas Day game against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

To learn more about the Spurs, we spoke with San Antonio Spurs On SI writer Mathey Gibson.

Why are the Spurs hovering around the .500 mark this season?

It's mainly due to inconsistency. The Spurs have stretches where they shoot the ball well, especially from deep, but then other nights, they struggle with poor shooting (sometimes as low as 20%) and turnovers (turning the ball over 20+ times in a game). This inconsistency is to be expected, given how young they are. They also run into issues when they get into foul trouble, which disrupts their flow. It’s all part of the growing pains of a rebuilding team.

What’s one thing people should know about the Spurs that can’t be found in a box score?

The Spurs have an undeniable resilience. Despite their record, they've displayed an impressive ability to fight back from large deficits and make games competitive. They’re a team that rarely gives up, and they’ve developed a reputation for being dangerous in crunch time. Their ability to stay focused and respond under pressure doesn't always show up in the stats, but it’s a key aspect of their identity.

Who is the Spurs’ X-Factor?

Stephon Castle. When Castle is playing at a high level, the entire Spurs offense picks up. But his impact isn't limited to scoring; defensively, he’s a nightmare for opponents. His ability to lock down players and disrupt opposing offenses is arguably his most valuable asset. Right now, he’s a strong Rookie of the Year candidate, and his development could be the key to unlocking even greater success for the Spurs this season.

If the Spurs beat the Knicks, what would be the reason why?

The main factor would be Victor Wembanyama having another huge performance. He’s been the driving force for the Spurs all season, earning Western Conference Player of the Month honors. If he can dominate on both ends of the floor, especially defending players like Karl-Anthony Towns, the Spurs will be in a good position. However, the matchup between Jalen Brunson and the Spurs' backcourt—led by a veteran Chris Paul and a rookie in Castle—will be crucial. If the Spurs can contain Brunson and control the game down the stretch, they have a solid shot.

What’s your prediction for the game?

I’m leaning toward the Knicks winning, 120-113. While the Spurs have the talent to compete, the Knicks have more seasoned experience and depth that might prove too much in the end, especially if their key players like Brunson are on.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News