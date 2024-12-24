Five Questions Ahead of Spurs vs. Knicks
The New York Knicks have their annual Christmas Day game against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
To learn more about the Spurs, we spoke with San Antonio Spurs On SI writer Mathey Gibson.
Why are the Spurs hovering around the .500 mark this season?
It's mainly due to inconsistency. The Spurs have stretches where they shoot the ball well, especially from deep, but then other nights, they struggle with poor shooting (sometimes as low as 20%) and turnovers (turning the ball over 20+ times in a game). This inconsistency is to be expected, given how young they are. They also run into issues when they get into foul trouble, which disrupts their flow. It’s all part of the growing pains of a rebuilding team.
What’s one thing people should know about the Spurs that can’t be found in a box score?
The Spurs have an undeniable resilience. Despite their record, they've displayed an impressive ability to fight back from large deficits and make games competitive. They’re a team that rarely gives up, and they’ve developed a reputation for being dangerous in crunch time. Their ability to stay focused and respond under pressure doesn't always show up in the stats, but it’s a key aspect of their identity.
Who is the Spurs’ X-Factor?
Stephon Castle. When Castle is playing at a high level, the entire Spurs offense picks up. But his impact isn't limited to scoring; defensively, he’s a nightmare for opponents. His ability to lock down players and disrupt opposing offenses is arguably his most valuable asset. Right now, he’s a strong Rookie of the Year candidate, and his development could be the key to unlocking even greater success for the Spurs this season.
If the Spurs beat the Knicks, what would be the reason why?
The main factor would be Victor Wembanyama having another huge performance. He’s been the driving force for the Spurs all season, earning Western Conference Player of the Month honors. If he can dominate on both ends of the floor, especially defending players like Karl-Anthony Towns, the Spurs will be in a good position. However, the matchup between Jalen Brunson and the Spurs' backcourt—led by a veteran Chris Paul and a rookie in Castle—will be crucial. If the Spurs can contain Brunson and control the game down the stretch, they have a solid shot.
What’s your prediction for the game?
I’m leaning toward the Knicks winning, 120-113. While the Spurs have the talent to compete, the Knicks have more seasoned experience and depth that might prove too much in the end, especially if their key players like Brunson are on.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!