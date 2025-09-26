Former Knicks Guard Joins Playoff Rival
One former New York Knicks guard is taking the "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" route.
Per Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star, the Pacers are signing ex-Knick Delon Wright to a non-guaranteed deal. The signing comes shortly after Indiana lost potential signee Monte Morris to a calf strain.
Wright has lingered in the league since entering as a 2015 first-round pick. Should he don yellow and blue in the regular season, Indiana will be the 11th team to host his professional affairs since his debut with the Toronto Raptors.
The 33-year-old guard began last season with the Milwaukee Bucks and partook in their victorious run to in-season glory at the NBA Cup. He later became the Knicks top import at the trade deadline when New York sent center Jericho Sims to Wisconsin.
Playing sparingly at first, Wright rose to the occasion when the Knicks dealt with backcourt injuries (including one to franchise face Jalen Brunson) late in the regular season. In five unexpected starts between late March and early April, Wright put up 9.6 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 50 percent from the floor, including just under 39 percent from three-point range. New York won four of five in that span, allowing it to wrap up the third seed on the Eastern Conference Playoff bracket.
The Pacers should be well-versed in what the Utah alum has to offer: though Wright returned to the bench at the onset of the postseason, he landed a spot in the New York rotation during the two sides' Eastern Conference Finals tilt, effectively usurping Cameron Payne. Though Wright didn't have the scoring touch he had earlier in the spring, he still served as a defensive spark and put up three assists and a steal in just over 10 minutes of relief work during Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, which became the Knicks' final win of the season.
Though the Pacers are looking for backcourt help after likely losing franchise face Tyrese Haliburton for the season, Wright still may face an uphill battle to reach the regular season roster. The outskirts of the Pacers' ledger is packed to the brim with veterans seeking to cling onto the defending conference champions' quest, with Wright going up against guaranteed contract men like Jay Huff, Isaiah Jackson, and James Wiseman.
Wright is the second lasting Knicks free agent to land himself a new deal this week, as former teammate Precious Achiuwa likewise agreed to return to his original Association stomping grounds in Miami.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!