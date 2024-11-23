Former Knicks Guard Could Be Traded Again
Former New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo has been struggling in his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Through 15 games, DiVincenzo is averaging 9.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 34.5% shooting from the field.
The former Villanova Wildcat found great success with the Knicks last season, starting in 63 games and becoming one of the team's best players in the second half of the regular season and the playoffs. New York packaged him with Julius Randle to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns back just under two months ago.
Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, DiVincenzo is already looking like a potential trade candidate for "several contending teams around the league." Minnesota has given no indication of moving the guard, though.
"The problem is that his [DiVincenzo's] role has fluctuated since arriving in Minnesota, and the Timberwolves are struggling at 8-7 overall," Siegel writes. "Should tensions continue to rise, various teams around the league will be monitoring DiVincenzo's availability."
"While the Timberwolves value DiVincenzo's skillset, the 27-year-old combo guard was not thrilled with the idea of coming off the bench after being traded. For a second apron team like Minnesota, moving DiVincenzo could help create a little bit of flexibility and a path to moving out of the second apron next offseason."
It was reported that DiVincenzo was not thrilled to come off of the bench in New York. He finds himself in that exact situation with the Timberwolves.
It's clear that DiVincenzo prefers a starting role, so it would be murky situation for the Knicks to bring him back despite being a contender. One thing to note is that DiVincenzo got into an altercation with star guard Jalen Brunson's father during a preseason game.
DiVincenzo would certainly improve the Knicks on both sides of the floor, but New York also acquired a fresh set of backup guards, including veteran Cameron Payne. Combine this with DiVincenzo's desires and it looks like the Big Ragu returning to New York is unlikely.
Siegel noted that the Golden State Warriors are a team to note, as they wanted to bring DiVincenzo back after his one-year stint in 2022-23, but the Knicks swooped in for the guard to give him a four-year, $46.8 million contract.
