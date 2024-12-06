Former Knicks Center Opens Up About Why He Left
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein has continued to impress this season after putting the NBA on notice last season with the New York Knicks. Hartenstein, who signed a three-year, $87 million contract with the Thunder this summer, is averaging 13.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks through six games played this season.
Hartenstein is playing the most minutes of his career at 30.0 per game, and as a result, is having the best season of his career. With the Knicks, the German center became one of the better rebounders in the league, averaging 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounders, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks. He took over as the team's starting center midway through the season and his numbers skyrocketed.
It's bittersweet for the Knicks to see Hartenstein find success elsewhere, but New York certainly appreciated his relentless hustle, going from a reserve in the first few seasons of his NBA career to a force for a contender. The Knicks can say, 'We had him first.'
Hartenstein recently opened up on his career, and specifically his departure from New York, in an interview with Marc J. Spears and Andscape. The seven-footer revealed the biggest why he left for Oklahoma City.
“It was hard to leave. It wasn’t easy. I loved being out there and I loved my teammates,” Hartenstein said. “If I couldn’t go to a place like OKC, I don’t think I would have left. But you also have to think about it being a business at the end of the day. It wasn’t like I’ve had a whole bunch of $100 million contracts before this. I had to make sure my family was straight."
New York offered Hartenstein a four-year, $72.5 million contract to stay with the team, but he opted for more money per year and a larger total. He would join the exciting young duo on the Thunder, consisting of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren.
Hartenstein always appreciated playing in Madison Square Garden. He and Jalen Brunson both joined the team in 2022, and now Brunson has transformed into one of the best players in the league.
“It was big playing in the Mecca [Madison Square Garden], playing in big games, especially the playoffs,” Hartenstein said. “Me and Jalen [Brunson] came in there and kind of changed it around. That was big. Playing in the Garden was always special. Being out there was a special experience.”
Hartenstein will always have love for New York, and New York will always have love for the player who was once their bruising center. He helped bring playoff basketball back to Manhattan, and for that, Hartenstein will always be embraced by Knicks Nation.
