Former Knicks Guard Signs Overseas

A former New York Knicks scorer is headed to another league.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Langston Galloway (12) during pregame warm ups against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Langston Galloway (12) during pregame warm ups against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
A former member of the New York Knicks is heading back to Europe.

According to European basketball insider Luca D'Alessandro, former Knicks guard Langston Galloway is signing with the Trapani Sharks in Serie A in Italy.

It's Galloway's second consecutive year playing in Italy after spending last season with Unahotels Reggio Emilia.

Galloway, 32, spent eight seasons in the NBA before heading to Europe, playing with the Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Galloway is hoping that he can make a return to the NBA someday.

“That is definitely the goal.” Galloway said via Andscape contributor Marc J. Spears about returning to the NBA. “If I can get an opportunity from any team to lace them back up in the NBA, that’s the goal. I have a few [European] offers on the table. I’m just waiting for a couple of things to unfold with the EuroLeague, EuroCup situation team-wise, and then my team as well that I played for this past year. Obviously, they’ve offered me, but I’m just waiting for a couple of other teams, EuroLeague to unfold. Then, I can make a decision and see what is next.”

Galloway spent last month with Team USA helping train the Olympics team for Paris, and his connections to American basketball keep him as a candidate to re-join the NBA.

“Langston has been great,” USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill told Andscape. “He was with us last year during our World Cup run as well. He really understands the FIBA game, having played professionally in Europe and being a member of our World Cup qualifying teams."

If Galloway plays well in Italy for a second straight year and a spot opens up on a team for a veteran, maybe the former Knicks guard can earn his way back into the NBA.

