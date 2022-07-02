The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...

JULY 2 CLASSY TO COWBOYS Suddenly-former Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson has always had fun with the fact that he was a much-liked player in Cowboys Country - even though he's an East Coast guy who played at Villanova and loves his Philadelphia Eagles.

So it is that fun-loving spirit that he says goodbye to DFW - having agreed to his new deal with the New York Knicks - that he makes sure he mentions the Cowboys amid his other heart-felt thoughts.

"Even if most of you are Cowboys fans,'' he wrote on social media, "you guys accepted an Eagles fan without hesitation.”

JULY 1 BOSTON BREWS UP BROGDON

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics have brought in Malcolm Brogdon via a trade. The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals, said to be searching for "a true playmaking point guard", sent over Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Daniel Theis, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks were briefly linked to Brogdon, who has struggled with injuries over the past year, when they commenced their search for a point guard, which was fulfilled upon the reported signing of Jalen Brunson. Brogdon averaged 19.1 points and 5.9 assists last season.

JUNE 30 KD WANTS O-U-T

Shams Charania is reporting that Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, which would his time with the team after three seasons, the first of which he missed entirely due to injury.

Durant is set to begin a four-year, $198 million contract extension and there is no shortage of elite suitors in the immediate aftermath of the report: Adrian Wojnarowski has already reported that both Miami and Phoenix are on Durant's "wish list" but Brooklyn will prioritize finding the best deal instead.

In that sense, this doesn’t have to be about “what KD wants.” But we’re about to see what sort of leverage Durant has when it comes to “desired destinations.”

JUNE 29 MURRAY FLIES TO ATLANTA

The Knicks' dreams of Dojounte Murray have reportedly vanished as quickly as they appeared.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarjowski has reported that Murray is headed to Atlanta in exchange for three first-round picks and a future swap in an effort that will pair Murray with Trae Young. Like New York, the Hawks struggled to generate turnovers, ranking one spot ahead of the Knicks at 12.8 per game.

JUNE 29 KNICKS IN ON MURRAY SWEEPSTAKES

Marc Stein is reporting that "(m)omentum is building toward an imminent Dejounte Murray trade" and that the Knicks, Hawks, and Timberwolves are among those set to call San Antonio.

Murray, a first-round pick in 2016, burst onto the national scene with career-bests in almost every major category en route to his first career All-Star appearance, notably leading the league with two steals a game. That ability could be particularly intriguing to the Knicks, who ranked 28th in turnovers forced per game last season (12.7).

JUNE 26 BEAL RETURNING TO D.C.

Per ESPN, Bradley Beal is opting out of his $36 million player option to instead sign a max deal likely worth circa $248 million, with the exact number depending relying on the 2022-23 NBA salary cap.

The Knicks, eager to solve their guard issues, were theorized to be one of the teams interested in Beal's services, but he instead appears destined to return to the nation's capital for an 11th season. New York recently addressed its veteran point guard situation on draft night, sending Kemba Walker to Detroit along with 13th overall selection Jalen Duren, who was obtained from Charlotte.

JUNE 25 FIZDALE INTERVIEWING FOR JAZZ JOB

Former New York Knicks coach David Fizdale has joined the long list of potential coaching options for the Utah Jazz. According to SNY, Fizdale is set to interview for the Jazz after Quin Snyder stepped down from the position earlier this offseason.

Fizdale, 48, coached the Knicks from 2018-19, going 21-83 in his tenure that lasted just over a season. Despite his lack of success with New York, Fizdale is seen one of the most respected assistant coaches in the league. Last season, he served as an assistant for the Los Angeles Lakers.

JUNE 23 KNICK "REMAIN ACTIVE" IN IVEY HUNT

Per SNY, the Knicks haven't given up their pursuit of Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, who was drafted fifth overall by the Detroit Pistons. Ian Begley says opposing teams have claimed that the Knicks "remain active" despite Ivey's departure from the draft board. Ivey was a consensus top five selection but many theorized that he could be a solution to the Knicks' point guard issues.

The Knicks still have two picks to work with on Thursday night for now (11th and 42nd) as well as an extra first-rounder in the 2023 draft (a protected choice from Dallas in the Kristaps Porzingis deal).

JUNE 23 MAGIC CREATE A STIR WITH TOP PICK

The Orlando Magic got the draft started off with a surprise, taking Duke forward Paolo Banchero with the opening pick in Thursday's proceedings. Many expected Orlando to take Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. but opted to go with the All-American and ACC Rookie of the Year.

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren went to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the second pick while the Houston Rockets' selection of Smith rounded out the top three.

JUNE 23 KNICKS MAKE KYRIE'S SHORTLIST

With the Brooklyn Nets potentially on the verge of falling apart, Kyrie Irving is already starting to think about his next destination. Irving and the Nets have yet to come to an agreement on a potential contract extension, which means the All-Star guard could leave in free agency or opt into the last year of his contract and be traded before then.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving has compiled a list of teams he'd be interested in joining.

"ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs, and 76ers," Wojnarowski said. "None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help."

Irving would undoubtedly help solve the Knicks' well-documented issues at point guard, though he's burdened with unnecessary baggage that would likely reach inferno status if he were to make the crosstown trip to Manhattan. Nonetheless, New York, as well as Irving's other potential desired destinations, will likely monitor the situation closely.

JUNE 15 SHAQ PAYS OUT RESTAURANT

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal was seen on a mystery date with an unidentified woman Tuesday night at Jue Lan Club in New York.

On top of appearing with a new "date," according to O'Neal, he paid for everyone's food in the restaurant, including the waiting staff. According to Page Six, O'Neal ended up spending around $25,000.

JUNE 13 STEPH STATUS

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening at the Chase Center in California, with the series knotted at 2-all ... and with Steph Curry ready to go.

The Warriors have released their initial injury report, and Curry is not on the injury report.

At the end of Game 3, Curry sustained an injury to his foot, but he played in Game 4 and exploded for 43 points to lead the Warriors to a 107-97 win.

He wasn't interested in "ranking'' that performance, but clearly ... it ranks.

On Sunday, he was asked about how his foot feels.

"Great,'' he said, which means the Warriors' chances of winning tonight (9 p.m. ET on ABC) are just a bit "greater'' as well.

JUNE 4 NETS STEALING LUKA’S COACH?

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Igor Kokoskov this summer to be an assistant on head coach Steve Nash’s bench.

When the Mavs hired Jason Kidd to be their new head coach last summer, Kidd added Kokoskov to his stellar coaching staff soon after. Kokoskov coached superstar Luka Doncic with the Slovenian national team in 2017, so it was a natural fit.

Although Kokoskov will be missed in Dallas, there will be no shortage of qualified candidates available for Kidd to choose a replacement from. Recently dismissed Lakers and Hornets head coaches Frank Vogel and James Borrego are two names that immediately come to mind.

JUNE 3 CELTICS GO UP

The Golden State Warriors have lost before. But not quite like this.

The Boston Celtics took over the fourth quarter on Thursday night to capture a 120-108 win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. ... all after the dynastic Warriors owned a 12-point lead in the final frame.

“It’s not ideal,” said Steph Curry, who had 34 not-enough points. "But I believe in who we are and how we deal with adversity, how we responded all year, how we’ve responded in the playoffs after a loss.”

It's true that Golden State has experience. But ... the Warriors have lost a Game 1 of a playoff series only twice in coach Steve Kerr’s eight-year run in charge.

So ... not quite like this.

JUNE 2 LEBRON MAKES HISTORY… AGAIN

LeBron James has no shortage of NBA accolades — both on and off the court. From winning championships and MVPs, to climbing the league’s all-time scoring ladder, to helping kids with their education, James has pretty much seen and done it all.

On Thursday, James made history yet again… this time with his wealth. According to Forbes, James has become the first-ever active NBA player to become a billionaire.

“LeBron James – 18-time NBA all-star, 4-time NBA champion, 2-time Olympic gold medalist – has hit yet another milestone, this time doing something no other NBA player has ever done,” writes Chase Perterson-Withorn.

“After another monster year of earnings – totaling $121.2 million last year – Forbes estimates that James has officially become a billionaire, while still playing hoops.”

The Los Angeles star has a lot to think about when it comes to his on-court future, as the Lakers have fallen far from their 2020 championship form. But no matter where James ends his career, he’s going to continue piling up money in historic fashion.

Wrote Dan Feldman of NBC Sports: “While pursuing LeBron James in 2010 free agency, the Knicks reportedly told him he had a 50% chance of earning $1 billion in New York, a 1% chance with the Cavaliers and a 0% chance with the Heat. … Once again, the Knicks were wrong.”

MAY 29 CELTICS VS. WARRIORS FINALS

The Boston Celtics have won their first Eastern Conference title since 2010 with a Game 7 win over the Miami Heat

The Celtics won three road games during the series to advance, including tonight's series clincher.

The Celtics will now meet with the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, beginning Thursday.

MAY 29 ECF ODDS

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have engaged one another in a back-and-forth Eastern Conference Finals that culminates in a Sunday night Game 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The series is currently tied up at 3-3 heading into Game 7 in Florida. Who has the edge? According to PropsUS, the Celtics are actually the favorites, by 2.5 points.

The Heat had a 2-1 lead in the series, but the Celtics roared back to win two straight and take a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 on the road. But on Friday, Jimmy Butler scored 47 for Miami for force a Game 7, with the series winner then heading to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.



The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday.

MAY 22 HEAT TAKES LEAD

Miami Heat star guard Jimmy Butler exited Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals due to right knee inflammation. Miami is suggesting that the injury is not "serious'' and that it’s possible he’ll play Game 4.

Miami won Game 3, 109–103, over the Celtics. The Heat own a 2–1 lead over the Celtics after Saturday’s win. Game 4 is Monday at Boston.

MAY 9 WILLIAMS WINS COACH OF THE YEAR

Monty Williams has been named NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to an NBA-best 64-18 record this season.

Through three seasons with the team, Williams has led the Suns to a .656 winning percentage.

Williams was drafted by the Knicks in 1994 and played with the team until 1996 before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

MAY 9 JOKIC SNAGS BACK-TO-BACK MVPS

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player, according to reports from ESPN Monday morning. He beat out 76ers center Joel Embiid and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for the award.

Jokić, 27, averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists on a career-high 58.3 percentage shooting. The 6-11 Serbian native was sixth in the league in scoring, second in rebounds, and third in assists while becoming the first player in league history to record at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a season.

Jokić led the Nuggets to a 48-34 record this season and the sixth seed in the playoffs. Denver drew a first-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors, who proved to be too much for Jokić and Co. in an easy 4-1 series win.

Still, despite being the Warriors' defensive center of attention, the MVP averaged 31 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in the series loss.

He’s now a part of a decorated list of players to win MVP in consecutive seasons, joining Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Antetokounmpo, Wilt Chamberlain, Steve Nash, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Spurs legend Tim Duncan.

Jokić and the Nuggets swept the season series with the Knicks this season. In a triple-double effort in an overtime win against the Clippers on Jan. 19, he scored a season-high 49 points to go along with 14 assists, 10 rebounds, and three steals on 16-25 shooting.

MAY 8 KINGS HIRE MIKE BROWN The Sacramento Kings hired Mike Brown to become the franchise's next head coach Sunday evening.

The Kings fired head coach Luke Walton during the season and Alvin Gentry was named the interim coach.

Brown, 52, coached the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005-10 and 2013-14, while coaching the Los Angeles Lakers from 2011-12.

MAY 6 ROCKETS PLAN AT NO. 1 The Houston Rockets have a great chance of securing a top-3 pick in the NBA Draft Lottery on May 17. Here's the maybe-plan from our SI-powered gang in Houston.

MAY 6 MAGIC TO NFL? NBA legend Magic Johnson is entering the massive field of big-name candidates in bidding for the ownership of the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico, joining the bid group being led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

Also working toward owning the Broncos are groups involving people like John Elway, Peyton Manning and Walmart's Rob Walton.

MAY 6 KEMBA TRADE FOR BROGDON? Malcolm Brogdon can run an offense and he can shoot from the perimeter. He could even upgrade the New York defense.

What would be the cost of such a swap? A suggestion here has the Knicks getting Brogdon in exchange for Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and a first-rounder.

MAY 5 COOL HAND LUKA, HOT DRAYMOND The NBA announced Thursday it has fined the Warriors' Draymond Green $25,000 for flipping off fans in Memphis during Tuesday’s Western Conference playoff matchup.

As the Golden State forward entered the locker room in the first quarter Tuesday night in order to get stitches for a right eye laceration, he held up two middle fingers in response to being booed by fans. And after the game ...

"You gonna boo someone who was elbowed in the eye and face is running with blood, you should get flipped off," Green said. "I'll take the fine. I'll do an appearance and make up the money. It felt really good to flip them off. ... If they are going to be that nasty, I will be nasty, too. I'm assuming the cheers were because they know I'll be fined. Great, I make $25 million a year. I should be just fine."

Fine. And fined.

The NBA Playoffs are physical. Ask the Dallas Mavs' Luka Doncic, who is averaging 40 points per game against the Suns, who are up 2-0 while trying to beat up Doncic, who has a responsibility - despite his rep of getting cross-ways with the refs - of being Cool Hand Luka when it comes to T's.

Tankathon conducted its latest mock and has the Knicks adding the point guard from Kentucky with the No. 11 overall pick - TyTy Washington.

So what exactly does a feasible trade package for Utah's Donovan Mitchell look like? Most trade hauls for young star players include some combination of picks, young prospects or other winning pieces depending on how much of a rebuild is being planned for.

MAY 3: PHIL'S BACK? Phil Jackson, at age 76, is no longer the coach. But the storied career of the former New York Knicks player, most certainly as a head coach, makes him uniquely qualified to help with the Lakers search ...

And his relationship with Jeanie Buss, a prominent member of the Lakers ownership family, probably makes it a nice fit as well.

MAY 2 THE BRUNSON OBSTACLE The New York Knicks will not have the Dallas Mavericks' help if they want a Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade. The view from the Mavs' side is here.